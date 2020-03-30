‘Uncrowned Champions’ shirts honor Gonzaga basketball teams’ yearlong success

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Zome Design

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cancellation of this year’s NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments was more than heartbreaking for Zag fans and players.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams excelled on and off the court this year and a local design company wants to show support for those hard-working athletes.

“Normally the past two and a half weeks would have been about the men’s and women’s teams,’ said Zane Troester, Senior Account Manager for Zome Design.

Zome Design, a printing company in Spokane Valley, wants to gather the Spokane community to honor the accomplishments of both teams by releasing a new t-shirt that says “Uncrowned Champions.”

But, it doesn’t stop there.

Troester said they want the community to celebrate the uncrowned champions with a designated day, all while practicing social distancing, of course. On April 6, the day the teams could have been playing in the national championships, fans are invited to share their memories and stories online using #GonzagaUncrownedChampions.

Those interested in buying a t-shirt can place their orders online here. Zome encourages folks to buy online, but the shirts will also be available in local grocery stores.

RELATED: Kansas Jayhawks to start home-and-home series with Gonzaga in 2022

READ: ‘It’s about the journey, not the tourney:’ The story of the 2019-20 Gonzaga Bulldogs

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.