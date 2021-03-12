UK COVID variant found in Spokane County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. According to research released in 2021, evidence is mounting that having COVID-19 may not protect against getting infected again with some of the new variants. People also can get second infections with earlier versions of the coronavirus if they mounted a weak defense the first time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Spokane County.

The Spokane County Regional Health District said the variant was discovered through genome sequencing.

“Finding variants in our community does not change how we respond,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez. “It does reinforce our need for everyone in our county to be diligent in following the health measures. Wear a mask, wash your hands, physically distance, and avoid large gatherings where distancing isn’t possible.”

Velazquez said following public health guidance is important because viruses mutate when they are transmitted from one person to another, and the best way to combat mutations is to stop transmissions.

“It is more important than ever that we all continue to consistently take steps that prevent the spread of the virus. Follow public health guidance, test if you are exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19, and get vaccinated when you are eligible,” Velazquez said.

RELATED: Vaccine Information HQ

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.