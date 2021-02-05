UGM Men’s Shelter halts intakes to combat COVID-19 outbreak

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Union Gospel Mission Men’s Shelter is temporarily halting new intakes to curb the spread of a growing COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

More than 70 people have tested positive at the shelter since Christmas, alone, according to an update from the City of Spokane, and 30 people are currently diagnosed with the virus. Additionally, five shelter staff -including the shelter’s manager and director of ministries – are out because of COVID.

“Since the beginning of COVID, extra sanitation precautions have been added to already stringent cleaning policies,” it reads in a release. “The shelter reduced bed capacity, dining capacity and encouraged the wearing of masks.”

The shelter has taken an average of 70 to 80 men per month since the start of the pandemic. As a result of the temporary closure, the City estimates roughly 30 to 40 people will need shelter over the next two weeks.

“Unfortunately, this added step is necessary to stop the spread,” it reads in the release.

Organizers hope to once again accept more people by Feb. 14, depending on new cases.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.