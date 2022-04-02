UCONN defeats Stanford, Hull Twins, to advance to title game

by Alex Crescenti

Eric Gay - staff, AP UConn's Paige Bueckers drives past Stanford's Cameron Brink during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — There will be no back to back champion in women’s college basketball after #2 UCONN defeated #1 Stanford 63-58 Friday night in the Final Four. Former player of the year Paige Bueckers lead the Huskies in scoring with 14 points.

With the loss this also could mean the end for Stanford seniors Lexie and Lacie Hull, who played high school at Central Valley High School. Lexie finished the game with 4 points and 2 rebounds while Lacie added 3 points and 9 rebounds. Both will have the option to come back for a 5th year because of the shortened 2020 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UCONN returns to the championship game for the first time since 2016 and will play #1 South Carolina on Sunday evening.

