Uber Eats officially launches in Pullman

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — People living in Pullman now have more delivery options without having to leave the comfort of their home.

Uber Eats officially launched in Pullman on Tuesday.

“Now more than ever, restaurants need new ways to connect with diners, and we’re excited to work with local restaurants to bring the best they have to offer right to people’s doorsteps,” said Harry Hartfield, public affairs manager for Uber.

The delivery app will offer options from restaurants like Red Bento, The Land, O-Ramen, Oak on Main, and Paradise Creek Brewery.

You can download Uber Eats here.

