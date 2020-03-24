Uber Eats announces free delivery on local food

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Food delivery app giant Uber Eats tweeted new deals to benefit local restaurants and first responders.

Effective immediately, all orders in the United States and Canada from local restaurants will come with free delivery.

Spokane favorites participating include D-Lish Hamburgers, Pizza Pipeline, Bruchi’s, Flamin Joe’s, and many more.

We’re committed to supporting our community and helping to keep you safe in the cities we serve:

✔️ $0 Delivery Fee for local restaurants in the US & Canada

✔️ You can request food be left at your doorstep

✔️ We’re committing 300K+ meals to healthcare workers & first responders — Uber Eats (@UberEats) March 16, 2020

For further safety, customers can request food be left at the doorstep.

Also, Uber Eats will donate over 300,000 meals to first responders and their families.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.