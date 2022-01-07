U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted in large-scale Spokane fraud ring

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information that leads them to a wanted fugitive, accused of running a large-scale insurance fraud scam.

William Oldham Mize is accused of being part of a multi-million dollar fraud ring. He’s awaiting trial in federal court, but failed to show up for a hearing in 2019 and hasn’t contacted his attorney.

Mize was one of several people indicted on a conspiracy that involved faking car crashes and accidents in order to collect insurance money.

Prominent Spokane businessman Ron Wells was part of the scheme and pleaded guilty to faking a crash in Post Falls.

In some cases, the conspirators would even carry a bottle of urine with them and pour it on themselves before police arrived to make it look like they lost control of their bodily functions.

Most of the people involved have already pleaded guilty.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Mize was indicted on charges that include mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The feds say the conspiracy lasted between 2013 and 2018 in several states.

“To date, insurers have paid more than $6 million on Mize’s allegedly fraudulent claims,” said a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Mize is believed to have used numerous aliases, including Phillip Novak, Phillip Gonzalez, Phillip Boito, Bill Babaian, Bill Park, William Park, William Talento, William Westfall, Phillip Amezcua, Phillip Smith, William Smith, Will Smith, William Frangella, William Tardy, William Sharp, Phillip Tardy and Chad Harris. He has previously frequented cities in Washington, California, Florida, and Mexico, as well as Las Vegas and New Orleans.

The wanted poster says Mize has violent tendencies and likes “warm weather, marinas and a lavish lifestyle.”

Information that leads to his capture could yield a $10,000 reward.

If you know where Mize is, you can submit tips directly to the United States Marshals Service by calling 1-877-WANTED2 or using the USMS Tips App.

