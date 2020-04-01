U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive, rescue missing child in downtown Coeur d’Alene

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — U.S. Marshals and the Coeur d’Alene Police Community Action Team arrested a fugitive and rescued a missing child in Coeur d’Alene late Tuesday night.

Ronald Whitted, 47, allegedly fled his home in Fort Worth, Texas, with his six-year-old son on March 17. Authorities say they believed the child was in danger, and that Whitted was believed to have tried to flee the country, then drove north toward Idaho.

The North Texas Fugitive Task Force contacted the U.S. Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force, comprised of members of the Coeur d’Alene Police Department Community Action Team.

Task force members tracked Whitted and his son to an apartment in downtown Coeur d’Alene, where they arrested Whitted on charges of interference with a child custody court order, and rescued the boy.

“The diligence of the Community Action Team significantly contributed to the best outcome in this case,” said Brent Bunn, U.S. Marshal for the District of Idaho. “Task Force Officers and Deputy U.S. Marshals demonstrated great investigative ability and patience in developing an arrest plan to ensure the safety of the child. That was our priority.”

Whitted had been on the run for two weeks.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.