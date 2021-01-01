U.S. federal agency waives huge fees for local distilleries that made hand sanitizer

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has waived the hefty surprise fees for local distilleries that made hand sanitizer for their communities.

The HHS Office of Public Affairs announced the decision on Thursday, hours after small business distilleries were slapped with massive fines for having to register as drug makers — a registration that came with a surprise, five-figure fee from the Food and Drug Administration that surprised distilleries nationwide.

BREAKING: @HHSGov Acts Swiftly to Protect Small Businesses from Arbitrary Fees Statement from Brian Harrison, HHS Chief of Staff “Small businesses who stepped up to fight COVID-19 should be applauded by their government, not taxed for doing so. (1/2) — HHS Office of Public Affairs (@SpoxHHS) December 31, 2020

Spokane’s own Dry Fly Distilling was forced to pay a $14,000 fee for their own ‘Spokanitizer,’ which they paid Thursday afternoon.

The FDA is an agency within the HHS, and they were directed to call off the fee.

“Small businesses who stepped up to fight COVID-19 should be applauded by their government, not taxed for doing so,” said HHS Chief of Staff, Brian Harrison, “I’m pleased to announce we have directed FDA to cease enforcement of these arbitrary, surprise user fees. Happy New Year, distilleries, and cheers to you for helping keep us safe!”

