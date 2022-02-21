FDA could recommend fourth vaccine dose this fall

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine might be needed soon, according to CNN Health.

As omicron nears its end, newer infections are mostly breakthrough cases, meaning the virus is developing an immunity towards the original vaccines. Americans with underlying medical conditions were already recommended to get a second booster.

Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “is indeed continually looking at the emerging data on the pandemic and variants in the United States and overseas in order to evaluate the potential utility and composition of booster doses,” said FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt in an email to CNN.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden just recently recommended a second booster. The country said everyone 80 and older should get the shot.

With restrictions rolling back across the U.S., most people won’t even have to show proof of vaccination to attend large indoor events soon. But those who worry about their health are already asking doctors about the fourth dose.

Currently, the timetable for the FDA to make a decision is this fall, where they could very well recommend Americans to get a second booster. The U.S. said last year that a fourth vaccine dose was not needed, but as the pandemic wanes, the country would rather be safe than sorry.

