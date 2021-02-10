U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington to resign at end of February

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: DOJ

SPOKANE, Wash. — United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington William D. Hyslop announced Wednesday he will be stepping down from his position at the end of February.

Hylsop’s resignation comes at the request of the acting Attorney General and is a typical move following the election of a new president. He was asked to resign on Tuesday and said he honors and respects President Joe Biden’s request.

Hylsop has been serving in the role since July 2019, when he was named by former President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate. He previously served in the role from 1991 to 1993 under the President George H.W. Bush Administration.

In his resignation letter, Hyslop said “It goes without saying that serving out great Country as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has been the highest honor and most fulfilling duty of my professional career.”

The Department of Justice has named Joseph H. Harrington, First Assistant U.S. Attorney, to serve as Acting U.S. Attorney following Hyslop’s resignation. Harrington previously served in this role and will do so until a Biden appoints a new attorney to the role, who is subsequently confirmed by the Senate.

