U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to headline Skyfest 2022

by Erin Robinson

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will headline Skyfest 2022.

The 92nd Air Refueling Wing is celebrating 80 years of the annual sky show and will soon announce additional acts.

This year’s air show and open house are also being moved earlier in the summer. SkyFest will now be held from May 14-15.

Skyfest was canceled in 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns and has not been held since June 2019.

