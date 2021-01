U.S. 2 blocked by jackknifed semi near Stevens Pass

CHELAN CO., Wash. — Lanes of U.S. Highway 2 near Stevens Pass are partially blocked by a jackknifed semi truck.

WSDOT says the accident occurred around 13 miles east of the Stevens Pass summit.

Drivers should expect slow traffic and long delays as crews work to keep cars moving.

Jackknifed semi on US 2 at milepost 77. https://t.co/GSWAzbLImu pic.twitter.com/GjFPHRuQcA — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 5, 2021

