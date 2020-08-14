U-Pick Peaches: It’s peach picking season at Green Bluff

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Cherry Hill Orchard & Market peach season U-pick peaches at Green Bluff

MEAD, Wash. — It’s officially peach picking season.

And like many Green Bluff growers, Cherry Hill Orchard & Market has transitioned from cherries and raspberries to U-pick peaches.

Bring your own basket or they’ll provide some all sanitized and ready for you to use while you pick.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 13, they opened up the gates at 8:30 a.m.

The first two rows are beautiful and ready to eat, so make sure you come by until Saturday.

U-pick peaches will be available each Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. until they run out.

Cherry Hill Orchard & Market is also hosting a peach canning class Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m.

Canning peaches allows you to enjoy the peaches you pick this summer all winter long.

Learn to preserve peaches in light syrup, peel and pit peaches, then process the jars.

Recipes, techniques, and gift-giving ideas will be provided during the class. You’ll even take a jar of peaches home.

The class is approximately two hours.

Other Green Bluff Growers doing U-pick peaches this season include Smith’s Hilltop Orchard, Hansen’s Green Bluff Orchard and Walters’ Fruit Ranch.

For a full list of Green Bluff Growers and what they grow each season, see their website.

