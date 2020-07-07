U-Pick lavender festival canceled, Evening Light Lavender Farm open for extended hours this weekend

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Evening Light Lavender Farm

DEER PARK, Wash. — The U-Pick lavender festival may be canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but you can still visit the Evening Light Lavender Farm and shop at the store.

The organic lavender farm will continue to be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Since the festival is canceled, there will be extended hours this weekend, July 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will not be any live music, crafts or vendors and if you pre-paid to attend, the farm will refund you.

If you would still like a Lavender Lovers package, you can still buy one.

The package features an exclusive t-shirt, small u-pick bundle, sachet, ice cream, and beverage all for $20.

You can pick it up between this Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 24.

You can also donate to the Embrace Washington and Teen/Kid Closet non-profits on their website.

Rules at the farm for the lavender season include washing hands, following the signs, wearing a mask, be aware of bees, practicing social distancing, no pets, and no high heels.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.