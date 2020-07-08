U-pick cherries and learn how to preserve them at Cherry Hill Orchard & Market

Cherry Hill Orchard & Market

MEAD, Wash. — The summer is getting sweeter at Green Bluff with cherries now in season this July.

Cherry Hill Orchard and Market has a U-pick cherry orchard that opens Thursday, July 9 at 7:30 a.m.

They’ll be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30pm Monday through Saturday throughout the cherry season, which lasts until about the end of July.

You can bring your own basket or get a safe and sanitized bucket at Cherry Hill.

You can also shop at the Market for merchandise made by local artisans.

In the month of July, they’ll also host classes on preserving cherries and baking them into pies.

You can preserve cherries by canning, freezing and drying them.

On Saturday, July 11, Blessings on the Bluff is also taking place where Cherry Hill will be helping out Spokane Angels.

Bring school supplies for a foster child and pick a pound of cherries for free.

More information on safely picking cherries this season and other events can be found on their website.

