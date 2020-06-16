U of I to launch Idaho’s first cybersecurity degree

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho’s College of Engineering is launching Idaho’s first cybersecurity bachelor’s degree this fall.

“The University of Idaho has long been a leader in cybersecurity research through partnerships with industry and government that date back more than two decades,” said U of I President Scott Green. “The addition of the state’s first bachelor’s degree program in cybersecurity continues that trend. Our students are already in high demand, and this new cybersecurity program will provide a focused curriculum that will further arm them with the crucial skills needed to protect our digital infrastructure.”

U of I says the need for cybersecurity professionals is greatly increasing, and a study from the Center for Cyber Safety and Education estimates 1.8 million jobs worldwide in cybersecurity by 2022.

The program provides state-of-the-art equipment and resources, and connects students to industry partners including Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Power, POWER Engineers and Avista Utilities.

U of I has also been recognized as one of the National Security Agency’s first seven National Centers of Academic Excellence for cyber defense.

“We continue to see security challenges in industry and government,” said College of Engineering dean Larry Stauffer. “Idaho needs graduates specifically educated to meet these challenges. Whether these challenges are to protect personal information, financial data, critical infrastructure or everyday devices, these concerns will be with us for a long time.”

This cybersecurity program is possible thanks to a $2.5 million partnership between the College of Engineering and SEL, which funds the program for the next five years; as well as a cyberattack research infrastructure built with the support of the Idaho Global Entreprenurial Mission and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

