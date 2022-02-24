U of I to hold panel discussion on crisis in Ukraine

by Will Wixey

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho is holding a free presentation about the context, causes and consequences of the Ukrainian crisis.

Russian military began moving near the Ukraine border last year, and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military action in Ukraine Wednesday night. Russia has begun invading the country and it has sparked protests and discussion throughout the world.

The panel will discuss the causes and consequences of this war, and its future effects on the world. Four U of I faculty members will give a brief presentation before answering questions from the audience.

It features Erin Damman, a clinical assistant professor for the International Studies Program; Lisa Carlson, Borah professor of political science; Charles Dainoff, clinical assistant professor of political science; and Florian Justwan, associate professor of political science.

“It would affect global energy prices; it could cause significant refugee streams in Europe and aggravate existing supply chain issues,” said Justwan. “It’s a case where a large country is ignoring fundamental principles of international law.”

The panel discussion takes place at 5 p.m. on Thursday. You can view the discussion online here.

