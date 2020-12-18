U of I marching band spreads holiday cheer with new video

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho Vandal Marching Band is spreading some holiday cheer with a fun, new video.

Equipped with their masks and red plastic cups, the band performed a special holiday piece that you can watch from home.

“Cups provided a unique musical challenge—how much music can you create with a piece of plastic? said Spencer Martin, director of athletic bands. “This piece allowed us to maintain our safety and distance under the current circumstances. It just felt like we could all use some extra joy this fall, so why no go all the way in?”

Watch the video below:

