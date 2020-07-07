U of I cancels August 1 in-person graduation ceremony

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho has canceled its in-person graduation ceremony, originally slated for August 1, due to COVID-19 concerns.

As the City of Moscow is now requiring face masks, and cases in Washington and Idaho continue to rise, U of I reached out to people who hoped to attend the August 1 commencement—the University says 40 percent of attendees would have been traveling from counties seeing spikes in coronavirus infections.

Due to this, and the school’s inability to test every attendee, they decided to cancel the ceremony.

“We simply can’t risk bringing in hundreds of people from hotspots throughout the region for one weekend without the ability to identify those who may be ill,” wrote U of I President, Scott Green, “it isn’t fair to our community.”

Instead, the University plans to celebrate Spring and Summer 2020 graduates with personalized video messages and social media shoutouts all day August 1.

As for students arriving in the fall, the University has plans for COVID-19 testing and quarantining. If all else fails, U of I is ready to fall back to online learning.

