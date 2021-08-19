U-Haul offering free storage for people affected by fires across the Inland Northwest
August 18, 2021 7:58 PM
Posted:
August 18, 2021 7:58 PM
Updated:
August 19, 2021 3:38 AM Copyright 4 News Now
SPOKANE, Wash. — U-Haul locations across the Inland Northwest are stepping up to help people affected by the wildfires.
U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage at 13 facilities across Washington and Idaho.
“There are wildfires burning all around this area,” said Jess Brooks, U-Haul Company of Inland Northwest president. “This situation has created an immediate need for self-storage and we want to be there for our neighbors. People leaving their homes may need a secure place to keep their personal belongings.”
RELATED: ‘You just have this empty feeling’: Families in fire’s path stay behind, protect their property
The fires have forced hundreds of families from their homes.
Anyone looking for more help or information should contact the U-Haul facility closest to them.
Here is a list of local U-Hauls
Idaho:
U-Haul Storage of Coeur D’Alene
750 W. Appleway Ave.
Coeur D’Alene, ID 83814
(208) 667-5529
U-Haul Storage of Moscow
2320 W. Pullman Road
Moscow, ID 83843
(208) 883-0500
Washington:
U-Haul Storage of Pasco
3212 W. Court St.
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 545-4207
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lidgerwood
7028 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99208
(509) 487-2772
U-Haul Storage of East Town
4110 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane, WA 99202
(509) 590-4101
U-Haul Storage of Midtown
21 W. 3rd Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201
(509) 624-3147
U-Haul Storage at North Division
8805 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99218
(509) 467-6537
U-Haul Storage of West Spokane
4399 W. Sunset Blvd.
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 590-0884
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spokane Valley
12420 E. Indiana Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
(509) 928-9000
U-Haul Storage of East Spokane
14505 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
(509) 924-0620
U-Haul Storage of U-City
10304 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 922-4465
U-Haul Storage at East Nob Hill
2304 E. Nob Hill Blvd.
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 453-8110
U-Haul Storage of Yakima
1122 S. 1st St.
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 457-7161
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.