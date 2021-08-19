U-Haul offering free storage for people affected by fires across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — U-Haul locations across the Inland Northwest are stepping up to help people affected by the wildfires.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage at 13 facilities across Washington and Idaho.

“There are wildfires burning all around this area,” said Jess Brooks, U-Haul Company of Inland Northwest president. “This situation has created an immediate need for self-storage and we want to be there for our neighbors. People leaving their homes may need a secure place to keep their personal belongings.”

The fires have forced hundreds of families from their homes.

Anyone looking for more help or information should contact the U-Haul facility closest to them.

Here is a list of local U-Hauls

Idaho:

U-Haul Storage of Coeur D’Alene

750 W. Appleway Ave.

Coeur D’Alene, ID 83814

(208) 667-5529

U-Haul Storage of Moscow

2320 W. Pullman Road

Moscow, ID 83843

(208) 883-0500

Washington:

U-Haul Storage of Pasco 3212 W. Court St. Pasco, WA 99301 (509) 545-4207 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lidgerwood 7028 N. Division St. Spokane, WA 99208 (509) 487-2772 U-Haul Storage of East Town

4110 E. Sprague Ave. Spokane, WA 99202 (509) 590-4101 U-Haul Storage of Midtown 21 W. 3rd Ave. Spokane, WA 99201 (509) 624-3147 U-Haul Storage at North Division 8805 N. Division St. Spokane, WA 99218 (509) 467-6537 U-Haul Storage of West Spokane 4399 W. Sunset Blvd. Spokane, WA 99224 (509) 590-0884 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spokane Valley 12420 E. Indiana Ave. Spokane Valley, WA 99216 (509) 928-9000 U-Haul Storage of East Spokane 14505 E. Sprague Ave. Spokane Valley, WA 99216 (509) 924-0620 U-Haul Storage of U-City 10304 E. Sprague Ave. Spokane Valley, WA 99206 (509) 922-4465 U-Haul Storage at East Nob Hill

2304 E. Nob Hill Blvd. Yakima, WA 98901 (509) 453-8110 U-Haul Storage of Yakima 1122 S. 1st St. Yakima, WA 98901 (509) 457-7161

