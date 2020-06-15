Tyra Banks cheers on Sacred Heart staff for ‘smiling with their eyes’
SPOKANE, Wash. — Television personality Tyra Banks congratulated Sacred Heart Medical Center staff for their service—and their smiles.
With everyone wearing protective masks, it’s hard to see any smiles around. Providence encouraged folks to ‘smize’—that is, ‘smile with your eyes,’ a term coined by Tyra Banks on the show ‘America’s Next Top Model.’
Since then, dozens of staff members have taken photos of themselves smiling with their eyes, and it did not go unnoticed.
“You all are so on point with your #smize! Mama TyTy is proud!” Tyra tweeted to Sacred Heart staff, “And so grateful for your service. We NEED you!”
