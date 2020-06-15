Tyra Banks cheers on Sacred Heart staff for ‘smiling with their eyes’

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Television personality Tyra Banks congratulated Sacred Heart Medical Center staff for their service—and their smiles.

While masks protect us, they make it difficult to see each other's smiles, but we can still SMIZE! It's a term meaning to smile with your eyes, coined by the incredible @TyraBanks. So while you're protecting the world from germs and viruses, don't forget to #smize! pic.twitter.com/7qvY7EvrEw — Providence Eastern WA (@providence_phc) May 27, 2020

With everyone wearing protective masks, it’s hard to see any smiles around. Providence encouraged folks to ‘smize’—that is, ‘smile with your eyes,’ a term coined by Tyra Banks on the show ‘America’s Next Top Model.’

Since then, dozens of staff members have taken photos of themselves smiling with their eyes, and it did not go unnoticed.

You all are so on point with your #smize! Mama TyTy is proud! And so grateful for your service. We NEED you! https://t.co/zugKCiqvfI — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) June 15, 2020

“You all are so on point with your #smize! Mama TyTy is proud!” Tyra tweeted to Sacred Heart staff, “And so grateful for your service. We NEED you!”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.