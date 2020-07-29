Tyler Vance Watson

Tyler Vance Watson, 29, died on July 21st 2020. He was born January 1991 in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. The son of Joel and Susan Watson, brother Cory Watson and his three children Tyler, Jayden, and Lily.

Tyler was a very loving and kind person who always worked very hard to provide for his kids. Tyler was very adventurous. He loved going camping, boating, hiking, riding dirt bikes and going to lookouts. Tyler worked construction and enjoyed working with wood and building motors as a hobby. Tyler would help anybody. He also loved to joke around with people and make them laugh. He will be greatly missed so please join us in a Celebration of Life for Tyler to be held at 16273 Dufort Road, Priest River, ID on Saturday, August 1st at 1 p.m.