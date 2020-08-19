Tyler Johnson scores, Tampa Bay advances in Stanley Cup Playoffs

TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games, rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit before beating the Blue Jackets 5-4 on Brayden Point’s goal 5:12 into overtime. Point also delivered the winner in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, a five-overtime thriller that wound up being the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

Spokane native Tyler Johnson got the scoring started in the first period with his third goal.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 41 shots for the Lightning, who were swept in the first round by the Blue Jackets last year.

