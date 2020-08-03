Two women possibly drugged at N. Idaho strip clubs, KCSO looking for suspects

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents of women being drugged at strip clubs in Post Falls the past month.

On Sunday night, deputies responded to an overdose call at The Kon Tiki, where they found a woman convulsing on the bathroom floor. She was transported to Kootenai Health.

Witnesses told deputies that the woman was there with a friend, when they were approached by two men. The group then went to Showgirls next door, then the woman returned a while later and went into the bathroom, where she appeared to be overdosing.

The Sheriff’s Office says a similar incident occurred on July 12, when another woman had to be transported to the hospital after her and her friends were approached by two men.

The suspects have limited descriptions at this time, but one is described as a white man with a mustache, curly hair and a hair, and the other is described as an Asian man.

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (208) 446-1300.

