Two women charged in deadly Emerson-Garfield shooting

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two women have been charged in relation to a man’s death in Spokane’s Emerson-Garfield neighborhood.

Spokane Police responded to a home near N. Jefferson St and Northwest Boulevard early Wednesday morning for reports of a shooting.

A man was found dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to the face.

Following an investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Jalauna Templeton and 20-year-old Brianna Schimpf.

Templeton faces first-degree manslaughter, while Schimpf has been charged with rendering criminal assistance.

Police said an investigation is underway to learn more about what happened.

