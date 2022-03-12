Two very different weekend days; dry Saturday with showers for Sunday – Kris

It was a cool, wet start to the weekend, but luckily, we are drying out for Saturday and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Expect clouds to start the day on Saturday, but they will clear by afternoon. It’s going to be a warm day with high temperatures in the mid 50s. That’s between 5 and 10 degrees above average. The wet weather won’t stay gone for long. Rain returns for Saturday night with valley rain showers and mountain snow showers on Sunday. Sunday will also be cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Another, heavier round of rain and mountain snow will move in Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Winds will also pick up on Tuesday as a cold front passes through. We will get a one-day break in the rain on Wednesday. More valley rain and mountain snow is possible Thursday afternoon through Friday.