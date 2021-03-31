Two teens murdered in two months, with no arrests in either

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 15-year-old lost his life late last night in a shooting at the Village Apartments.

Police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. and started lifesaving efforts, but he died at the complex. Witnesses say they saw a person in dark colored clothing run away, but no arrests have been made. Today, Savante Stringer says his neighbor was different from the rest.

“He was nice. He wasn’t all that gang banging and like all these other little kids out here,” Stringer said. “He’s not like that. He’s just a nice kid.”

Police think the person who shot the teenager knew him and there was some sort of altercation between the two. Now, local kids are worried about how something like this could happen right outside their home.

“Last night, I just heard that he died,” Stringer said. “I was just scared and just shocked.”

This murder comes just a month after another teen was killed in Spokane Valley. Owar Opiew, a 16-year-old, was also murdered in the Valley. No arrests or updates from police have been given in that investigation, as well.

Today, 11-year-old Savante is remembering his final memories with his friend.

“Last time I saw him, we were dancing,” Stringer said.

Now, he has only one question on his mind.

“I never thought it would happen,” Stringer said. “I want to know who did it.”

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 to help police solve any of these recent teenage murders.

