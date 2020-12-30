Two teens injured in shooting near Rogers High School

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two 16-year-olds were injured in a shooting in North Spokane on Tuesday afternoon.

The Spokane Police Department said multiple people reported hearing gunshots near Rogers High School around 5:30 p.m. They also said a group of kids ran from the scene.

Officers did not locate anyone in the area, but did recover knives, brass knuckles and several bullet casings.

About an hour later, the two teens showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs. Police said the teens did not provide truthful statements based on surveillance video from the scene.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified suspects at this time.

