Two suspects arrested for shooting man at E. Spokane party Thursday morning

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two suspects have been arrested for a shooting at a party in East Spokane early Thursday morning.

The suspects were identified as 21-year-old James Kemple and 21-year-old Ivan Liles, who were both taken into custody. They have both been charged with first-degree assault for a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Police say the victim, who was shot in the head, is in critical condition at the hospital.

Police say they are prepared to add additional charges if the victim’s condition changes.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

