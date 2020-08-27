Two suspects arrested for DV drive-by shooting near Desmet and Altamont

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two suspects have been arrested for a domestic violence drive-by shooting near Desmet and Altamont last night.

Officers responded to another drive-by shooting call at Desmet and Altamont on Wednesday. The alleged victim told police that a silver Mazda pulled up and shot at him and drove away, but did not hit him.

He said there were two people in the car—Randy Shaeffer and an unknown woman. Shaeffer allegedly was driving the car, and leaned across the passenger seat to shoot at him when he drove by, according to the alleged victim.

He then gave police an address near Springfield and Altamont, where his on-and-off girlfriend Lindsey Hendrickson lived.

Officers went to the house where they found a silver Mazda, as well as Shaeffer and Hendrickson, who are cousins. The two were taken into custody. Inside the Mazda, officers found spent bullet casings and an empty pistol holster.

In their investigation, witness testimony and surveillance video showed that it was Hendrickson who shot at the man, and that Shaeffer provided the gun after getting one from a family member. Shaeffer told police he hid the gun in his Dodge pickup at Hendrickson’s house.

Officers went back to the house and found the gun wrapped in a shirt on the seat of the pickup. Both Hendrickson and Shaeffer are convicted felons, with possession and motor vehicle theft charges between the two of them.

Hendrickson and Shaeffer were booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree domestic violence assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.