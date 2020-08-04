Two suspects arrested for burglarizing the same house repeatedly, SCSO says

SPOKANE, Wash. — Inland Northwest Crime Stoppers has issued a cash reward for anyone who provides information on three burglaries that happened at the same house over the course of a week.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has already charged two suspects, 40-year-old Joseph Rowley and 43-year-old Christopher Sheldon, in the burglaries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a house near Adams and Wedgewood was burglarized three times between July 3 and July 11. Each time, the residents filed a police report, which led Investigative Unit (SCIU) detectives to open an investigation.

Some of the alleged stolen property had been pawned at the Pawn 1 on North Monroe, so detectives contacted the store and collected information about who pawned the items, as well as extra evidence.

SCIU says they developed probable cause to arrest Rowley and Sheldon, both multi-time convicted felons; the Sheriff’s Office says Sheldon is a 30-time convicted felon.

Both Rowley and Sheldon were booked into the Spokane County Jail on burglary and other charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing, and only have grainy surveillance images of other suspects in the burglaries—notably, a suspect with a “puffy” yellow coat and black backpack.

Anyone with information on additional suspects or the burglaries is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to the www.p3tips.com.

