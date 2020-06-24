Two survive helicopter crash near Rathdrum

Kaitlin Knapp

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Two people involved in a helicopter crash near Rathdrum have been sent to the hospital .

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash Tuesday afternoon near Highway 41 and Wyoming Avenue . According to authorities, two people survived. They have serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

They have not been identified.

Officials say the FAA will be apart of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

