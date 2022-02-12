Two sunny, unseasonably warm weekends in a row? YES! – Kris

I feel obligated to start off by saying that we could really use some wet weather in the form of mountain snow. That said, I’m more than happy to settle for another weekend of blue skies and temperatures in the 40s! WOW! If you’re an early riser, it’s still going to feel like the depths of winter. Morning lows on both Saturday and Sunday will be down in the low 20s and even the teens in some outlying areas. There could also be some areas of patchy fog. However, once that sunshine gets going, temperatures will jump into the upper 40s, which is 10 degrees above average.

If your Valentine’s Day plans include some sort of outdoor gesture, you might want to celebrate early to take advantage of the weekend sunshine. It looks like more clouds and a chance of showers for Monday. It shouldn’t amount to much. A little bit of rain, possibly mixed with snow in the valleys. In the mountains, only 1″ of snow or less can be expected. Dry and mild weather will return for Tuesday and continue through the rest of next week.