Two storms to watch during Thanksgiving week -Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– After a calm and cloudy weekend, we’ll begin to see some changes around the Inland Northwest ahead of a storm system that will have it’s greatest impact on Tuesday. It’s one of two storms that will swing through the Northwest during this holiday week.

Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight with patchy fog. Monday afternoon will be a little breezy with a mix of high clouds and sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. On Monday night, snow will begin to fall in the Cascades as a cold front begins to move across Washington. The front will pass through Spokane and Coeur d’Alene early on Tuesday morning.

Snow is likely early on Tuesday morning but will melt in most areas without accumulating in Eastern Washington. Slushy snow will have a better chance to accumulate in Shoshone County, the Panhandle, and higher elevations in Kootenai County. Snow showers will continue throughout Tuesday in Idaho, especially near Lookout Pass.

Wednesday will be cloudy, calm, and chilly with lows in the mid 20s in the morning and mid 30s in the afternoon. This will be a decent travel day.

The second storm of the week begins on Thanksgiving Day with some mountain snow showers and a possible light mix in the valleys early. By the end of the day, this will become all rain except for the Idaho Panhandle down to Lookout Pass where we could stay just cold enough for snow or a mix depending on elevation into early Friday. Expect Friday and the weekend to be very warm with highs in the upper 40s and rain even up at the passes. Friday looks to be on the wet side with only scattered showers next weekend.