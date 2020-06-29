Two staff members from Gov. Little’s office test positive for COVID-19
BOISE, Idaho — Two staff members from Idaho Governor Brad Little’s office have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Governor’s Office, neither staff member had contact with Governor Little during the infectious period. They have not specified when the employees tested positive.
Governor Little has not yet been tested for COVID-19.
RELATED: Panhandle Health reports 65 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
The Governor’s Office says they adhere to all social distancing, sanitization and face mask protocols.
READ: Jitterz temporarily closes all N. Idaho coffee stands after employees test positive for COVID-19
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.