Two staff members from Gov. Little’s office test positive for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

FILE - In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaks at a news conference at his Statehouse office in Boise, Idaho. Legislation making abortion a crime in Idaho should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing the procedure has been signed into law by Little. The Republican governor signed the measure on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, according to his website. The measure includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. Criminal punishment would be a felony and apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

BOISE, Idaho — Two staff members from Idaho Governor Brad Little’s office have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Governor’s Office, neither staff member had contact with Governor Little during the infectious period. They have not specified when the employees tested positive.

Governor Little has not yet been tested for COVID-19.

RELATED: Panhandle Health reports 65 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The Governor’s Office says they adhere to all social distancing, sanitization and face mask protocols.

READ: Jitterz temporarily closes all N. Idaho coffee stands after employees test positive for COVID-19

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.