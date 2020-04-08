Two Spokane Veterans Home residents test positive for COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two residents at the Spokane Veterans Home have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs.

The report comes one week after an employee at the home tested positive for the virus.

According to a release, the two residents are roommates and were isolated when they started to show symptoms. The cases are presumptive and still waiting confirmation from the CDC.

“We know this is an incredibly uncertain time for the residents and their families,” said Lourdes E. Alvarado-Ramos, director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs. “The veterans and their families we care for in our homes are our greatest treasure and our agency and staff are understandably distraught by this news.”

Two other residents have also been tested and are awaiting results, it reads in the release.

The Veterans Home is monitoring all other residents for symptoms.

At this time, they have put a hold on all other admissions in order to focus on the health of current residents.

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: A breakdown of the latest numbers in Washington and Idaho

RELATED: ‘We will not accept unnecessary deaths’: Gov. Inslee extends stay home order through May 4

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.