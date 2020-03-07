Two Spokane residents under investigation for coronavirus, Health District says

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people in Spokane are under investigation for COVID-19, the Spokane Regional Health District said Friday.

According to a release, the two patients will remain in isolation until the test results come back. The Washington State Public Health Lab is currently conducting testing.

The district said the people who have come in contact with the patients have been notified.

Due to changes in the CDC guidelines, the district also said they will no longer release regular updates on testing unless a person tests positive for the virus.

“With the loosening of CDC restrictions on COVID-19 testing, providers are now able to use their own judgement to request testing for people who have symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, and we will no longer be informed of every case under investigation,” said Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County health officer at SRHD.

If a person in Spokane County tests positive, the Health District will be notified and results will be reported on their website.

If you are experiencing symptoms, health officials ask that you call your healthcare provider.

