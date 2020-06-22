Two Spokane men to serve on state task force to address policing, racial justice

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two Spokane men have been selected to serve on a statewide task force to address issues of policing and racial justice.

Reverend Walter J. Kendricks, who serves as pastor at Morning Star Baptist Church and as commisioner of the Washington State Commission on African American Affairs, and Ben Krauss, principal of Adaptive Training Solutions, are two of several members of the task force put together by Govenor Jay Inslee.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the task force is part of a coordinated effort with legislators to provide a comprehensive set of reforms. The announcement of the task force comes amid nationwide protests and calls for police reform and justice for victims of police brutality.

Members will provide insight and feedback, review I-940 structure and investigative protocol, as well as provide input to inform legislation for the upcoming legislative session.

The task force includes many community members and families who have lost ones, the governor’s office said.

“We must listen to the voices of impacted communities and families to hear their experiences with policing,” Inslee said. “This work will inform legislation and help chart a path towards addressing some of these systemic and extremely harmful practices and policies that have impacted communities of color for generations.”

Other task force members include:

Emma Catague, Community Police Commission, and Filipino Community Center, Seattle

Jordan Chaney, owner, Poet Jordan, Benton and Franklin Counties

Livio De La Cruz, board member, Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County

Chris Jordan, Fab-5, Tacoma

Monisha Harrell, chair, Equal Rights Washington, Seattle

Jay Hollingsworth, John T. Williams Organizing Committee, Seattle

Sanetta Hunter, community advocate, Federal Way

Katrina Johnson, Charleena Lyles’ cousin and family spokesperson; Families Are The Frontline, Seattle

Teri Rogers Kemp, attorney, Seattle

Darrell Lowe, chief, Redmond Police Department

Nina Martinez, board chair, Latino Civic Alliance, King County

Brian Moreno, commissioner, Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs, Pasco

Kimberly Mosolf, Disability Rights Washington, Seattle

Tyus Reed, Spanaway

Tim Reynon, Puyallup Tribal Council Member

Eric Ritchey, Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney

Puao Savusa, City of Seattle Office of Police Accountability

James Schrimpsher, chief, Algona Police Department; Vice President of Washington State Fraternal Order of Police

Andre Taylor, founder/executive director, Not This Time, Seattle

Teresa Taylor, executive director, Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs

Spike Unruh, president, Washington State Patrol Troopers Association

Waldo Waldron-Ramsey, NAACP, Seattle

The task force is set to hold its first meeting in early July and will meet regularly into the fall.

