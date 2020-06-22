Two Spokane men to serve on state task force to address policing, racial justice
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two Spokane men have been selected to serve on a statewide task force to address issues of policing and racial justice.
Reverend Walter J. Kendricks, who serves as pastor at Morning Star Baptist Church and as commisioner of the Washington State Commission on African American Affairs, and Ben Krauss, principal of Adaptive Training Solutions, are two of several members of the task force put together by Govenor Jay Inslee.
According to a release from the governor’s office, the task force is part of a coordinated effort with legislators to provide a comprehensive set of reforms. The announcement of the task force comes amid nationwide protests and calls for police reform and justice for victims of police brutality.
Members will provide insight and feedback, review I-940 structure and investigative protocol, as well as provide input to inform legislation for the upcoming legislative session.
The task force includes many community members and families who have lost ones, the governor’s office said.
“We must listen to the voices of impacted communities and families to hear their experiences with policing,” Inslee said. “This work will inform legislation and help chart a path towards addressing some of these systemic and extremely harmful practices and policies that have impacted communities of color for generations.”
Other task force members include:
- Emma Catague, Community Police Commission, and Filipino Community Center, Seattle
- Jordan Chaney, owner, Poet Jordan, Benton and Franklin Counties
- Livio De La Cruz, board member, Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County
- Chris Jordan, Fab-5, Tacoma
- Monisha Harrell, chair, Equal Rights Washington, Seattle
- Jay Hollingsworth, John T. Williams Organizing Committee, Seattle
- Sanetta Hunter, community advocate, Federal Way
- Katrina Johnson, Charleena Lyles’ cousin and family spokesperson; Families Are The Frontline, Seattle
- Teri Rogers Kemp, attorney, Seattle
- Darrell Lowe, chief, Redmond Police Department
- Nina Martinez, board chair, Latino Civic Alliance, King County
- Brian Moreno, commissioner, Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs, Pasco
- Kimberly Mosolf, Disability Rights Washington, Seattle
- Tyus Reed, Spanaway
- Tim Reynon, Puyallup Tribal Council Member
- Eric Ritchey, Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney
- Puao Savusa, City of Seattle Office of Police Accountability
- James Schrimpsher, chief, Algona Police Department; Vice President of Washington State Fraternal Order of Police
- Andre Taylor, founder/executive director, Not This Time, Seattle
- Teresa Taylor, executive director, Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs
- Spike Unruh, president, Washington State Patrol Troopers Association
- Waldo Waldron-Ramsey, NAACP, Seattle
The task force is set to hold its first meeting in early July and will meet regularly into the fall.
