Two Spokane men sentenced for racially-motivated shooting attempt

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane men were sentenced for a racially-motivated shooting attempt in 2017.

Spokane Police says one man received 15 years in prison, and the other received a life sentence without parole.

In early October 2017, the two were harassing a man working in his garage, calling him racist names before punching him and threatening him with a pistol. They then walked away.

A short time later, the men returned and shot into the house while the victim had other people in his home.

Spokane Police collected spent rounds and other evidence in the house, then worked with Major Crimes to identify and arrest the two men.

Donald Prichard was sentenced to life in prison without parole, due to a ‘third strike’ felony conviction. He was convicted on four counts of second-degree assault, burglary and malicious harassment.

Jason Cooper was sentenced to 15 years.

