Two Spokane men arrested for alleged sex crimes against children

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two Spokane men have been arrested for alleged sex crimes against local children.

Tony Bolen, 40 of Spokane, and Casey Macgregor (Greer), 44 of Spokane Valley, were arrested in January as part of the Washington State Patrol’s investigation.

Authorities received information that someone used online accounts belonging to Bolen and Macgregor to distribute suspected child pornography images over the internet.

Police have recovered sexually explicit images of children between the ages of 5 and 10 years old, as well as evidence of sexual abuse.

Bolen is charged with possession and dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, as well as sexual exploitation of a minor.

Macgregor is charged with rape of a child, child molestation, possession and dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police are now seeking any information from the public regarding the identifies of the children who may have been contacted or photographed by the two men.

