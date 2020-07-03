Two Seven Public House employee tests positive for COVID-19, restaurant to temporarily close

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — An employee at Two Seven Public House in Spokane has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the restaurant to temporarily close.

In a post to Facebook, the Two Seven said the employee last worked the evening of Thursday, June 25, and was not symptomatic at the time. They are now self-quarantining at home.

“Because of this we have decided to close the Two Seven until further notice to ensure the safety of our employees and guests,” it reads in the post.

The restaurant said it’s waiting on test results for other employees and will reopen when owners feel it is safe to do so.

