Two separate crashes blocking SR 395 near Loon Lake, SR 2 at Oregon Rd
Washington State Patrol troopers are responding to two separate crashes on Saturday afternoon.
Detours are in place for a crash involving a semi truck and pickup on State Route 395 near Loon Lake, according to WSP.
Another two-car crash is currently blocking State Route 2 at Oregon Road, north of Riverside.
This is a developing story.
