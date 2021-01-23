Two separate crashes blocking SR 395 near Loon Lake, SR 2 at Oregon Rd

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Washington State Patrol troopers are responding to two separate crashes on Saturday afternoon.

Detours are in place for a crash involving a semi truck and pickup on State Route 395 near Loon Lake, according to WSP.

Another two-car crash is currently blocking State Route 2 at Oregon Road, north of Riverside.

Unfortunately Saturday has started out busy…..with 2 injury crashes. SR395 near Loon Lake in Steven’s Co is blocked for a semi vs pickup truck crash. SR2 at Oregon Rd N of Riverside is blocked for a 2 vehicle crash. Detours are in place. #SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/t9UptfWXQW — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) January 23, 2021

This is a developing story.

