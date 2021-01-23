Two separate crashes blocking SR 395 near Loon Lake, SR 2 at Oregon Rd

Emily Oliver
Posted:
Updated:
by Emily Oliver

Washington State Patrol troopers are responding to two separate crashes on Saturday afternoon.

Detours are in place for a crash involving a semi truck and pickup on State Route 395 near Loon Lake, according to WSP.

Another two-car crash is currently blocking State Route 2 at Oregon Road, north of Riverside.

 

This is a developing story. 

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.