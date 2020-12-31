Two repeat Christmas thieves arrested second year in a row

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two repeat offenders were arrested for stealing presents off people’s front porches for the second Christmas in a row, after officers recognized them on surveillance video.

Spokane Police got a call on Christmas Eve reporting that a package was stolen from their house near Crown and Cochran. The caller had the license plate, color, make and model of the suspects’ car, and when officers visited the home they got surveillance video of the theft.

They recognized 33-year-old Megan Tureman and 52-year-old Duane Yarnell, both of whom were arrested last year for the stealing Christmas packages.

Spokane Police say that an ongoing investigation connected more charges to the 173 felony charges between the two of them.

Officers set up outside Yarnell’s house on Wellesley, and contacted him and Tureman when they pulled up. Tureman was still wearing the same clothes that she was wearing on the surveillance video, and Yarnell had a warrant out of Colfax.

Both were arrested for third-degree theft, with Yarnell receiving an additional charge of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Police say their 173 combined felony charges include second-degree possession of stolen property, forgery, second-degree theft, identity theft, mail theft and criminal conspiracy.

