Remaining COVID-19 patients originally from Diamond Princess released from Sacred Heart

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

SPOKANE, Wash. —The two remaining COVID-19 patients being treated at Spokane’s Sacred Heart have been released, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

Four patients were transported to the hospital back in February for treatment. They originally came from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Two of those patients were released from the hospital at the end of February.

READ: Two coronavirus patients discharged from Spokane’s Sacred Heart

On Saturday, health officials said the final two patients are fully recovered and have been released.

Health officials have reported an additional 16 cases in Spokane County as of Saturday. 4 News Now is told all of those patients are quarantined at home.

Sacred Heart is one of ten hospitals in the country fully equipped to handle infectious diseases like coronavirus.

Breaking: I'm told the last remaining COVID-19 patient at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane has been released. That means all 4 patients who were transported here on Feb. 20 are now all home and recovered. They originally came from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship. — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) March 21, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.