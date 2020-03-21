Remaining COVID-19 patients originally from Diamond Princess released from Sacred Heart
SPOKANE, Wash. —The two remaining COVID-19 patients being treated at Spokane’s Sacred Heart have been released, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.
Four patients were transported to the hospital back in February for treatment. They originally came from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Two of those patients were released from the hospital at the end of February.
On Saturday, health officials said the final two patients are fully recovered and have been released.
Health officials have reported an additional 16 cases in Spokane County as of Saturday. 4 News Now is told all of those patients are quarantined at home.
Sacred Heart is one of ten hospitals in the country fully equipped to handle infectious diseases like coronavirus.
