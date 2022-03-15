Two deputies shot near Spanaway, police investigating

by Will Wixey

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Two Pierce County deputies were shot and injured near Spanaway Tuesday afternoon.

Both officers were taken to a hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

The Associated Press reports the shooting happened when a SWAT team tried to arrest someone for investigation of a felony assault, and the person deputies were arresting had been detained.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be investigating the incident. The PCSD says they will have updates soon.

Heavy police activity in the 19000 blk of Pacific Ave S. Please avoid the area. Media: stage in shopping complex parking lot in SE corner of Pacific Ave S and 176th St. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Qw12DYhnGL — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 15, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

