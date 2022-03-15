Two deputies shot near Spanaway, police investigating
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Two Pierce County deputies were shot and injured near Spanaway Tuesday afternoon.
Both officers were taken to a hospital, but their conditions are unknown.
The Associated Press reports the shooting happened when a SWAT team tried to arrest someone for investigation of a felony assault, and the person deputies were arresting had been detained.
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be investigating the incident. The PCSD says they will have updates soon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
