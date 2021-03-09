Two people seriously injured in crash near Valleyway and University

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson











SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash near E. Valleyway Ave and N. University Rd Tuesday afternoon.

Corporal Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said it is believed a white pick-up truck ran through a stop sign while driving westbound and crashed into a minivan headed north.

Two people seriously hurt in a car crash at the intersection of Valleyway & University in Spokane Valley. Deputies believe the white pick-up ran through a stop sign driving westbound on Valleyway & crashed into this minivan which was driving north on University. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/Frsy6v15Er — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) March 9, 2021

Something flew out of the pick-up and hit a nearby home, but no major damage was done to the home, nor anyone inside.

A portion of University will be closed for several hours as crews clean up the area.

