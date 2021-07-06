Two people in Moses Lake suffer severe hand injuries from fireworks

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people suffered severe injuries from unrelated incidents involving fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 40s was handling fireworks at the Moses Lake Sand Dunes Sunday night when the explosive blew up. He was flown to a Spokane hospital to be treated for a severe hand injury.

The other person was a 15-year-old boy whose hand was also severely injured when a firework he was handling at the Dunes Tuesday detonated. He was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two are expected to survive.

