Two people found dead near Moses Lake, suspect in custody

by Matthew Kincanon

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Just before noon on Saturday, Grant County deputies found two people dead at a Moses Lake property.

Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at the 8000 block of Road 18 and a suspect has been taken into custody.

The suspect is currently being interviewed.

This is a developing story.

