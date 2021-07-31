Two people found dead near Moses Lake, suspect in custody
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Just before noon on Saturday, Grant County deputies found two people dead at a Moses Lake property.
Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at the 8000 block of Road 18 and a suspect has been taken into custody.
The suspect is currently being interviewed.
This is a developing story.
