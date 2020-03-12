Two people facing murder charges in death of woman found in road

MEAD, Wash. — Two people have been arrested after a woman’s naked body was discovered on Farwell Road in Mead earlier this week.

Investigating deputies identified a vehicle the victim was last seen alive in. They also identified 23-year-old Journey N. O’Donnal and 27-year-old Robert F. Mead as suspects.

Authorities located the vehicle, a black 2008 Honda Ridgeline, and seized it for evidence.

Deputies interviewed the suspects and had probable cause to book both for second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

The victim has been identified by the Medical Examiner, but that information has not been released to the public.

